Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 184.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,446 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 118,482 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in EQT by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in EQT by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in EQT by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 144,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,077,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179,928. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. EQT Co. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. EQT’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

