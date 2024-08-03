Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 281.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 627.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ ACLS traded down $6.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.33. 1,459,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,732. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $196.03.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $256.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACLS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.