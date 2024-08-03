Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 151.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,878,000 after acquiring an additional 212,401 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,060,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $195,406,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 731,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.54.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded down $7.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.36. 929,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,995. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 85.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $329.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.51.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

