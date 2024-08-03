Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 1,034.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,792 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,836 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of IAMGOLD worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 449,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAG. CIBC upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.80 to $4.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.02.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,037,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,104,748. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

