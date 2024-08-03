Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,509 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 31,390,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,148,000 after buying an additional 8,592,121 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Denison Mines by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,008,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,434 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Denison Mines by 22.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,293,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 960,585 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Stock Performance

DNN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.60. 32,634,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,624,958. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Free Report ) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 888.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNN. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Denison Mines

Denison Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.