Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,174 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,800,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 11.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,987,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,328,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total transaction of $6,099,476.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,228,502.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total transaction of $6,099,476.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,228,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,937,420 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:IT traded down $13.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $479.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,641. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $509.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $449.11 and its 200-day moving average is $454.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 141.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.00.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

