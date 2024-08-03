Virtu Financial LLC Buys 3,259 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 148.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in HEICO by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $586,036,000 after purchasing an additional 311,304 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 176,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP increased its holdings in HEICO by 154.3% in the first quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 161,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 98,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 93,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 50,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on HEICO from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.89.

HEICO Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:HEI opened at $231.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.72. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $155.42 and a 52-week high of $242.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,305,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,305,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,152,276.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,571,927. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

