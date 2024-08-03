Virtu Financial LLC Buys 1,833 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in NICE by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,181,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,367,000 after purchasing an additional 201,035 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in NICE by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,402,000 after acquiring an additional 298,112 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,564,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 12.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,631,000 after purchasing an additional 149,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 965,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE traded down $4.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.76. The stock had a trading volume of 304,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,957. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.64.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

