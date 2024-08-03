Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ARE traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.36. 1,645,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.94, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.66.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.99%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

