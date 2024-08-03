Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

In related news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy bought 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $745.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,584.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,236.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $727.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $734.67 and a 200 day moving average of $731.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.12. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $563.39 and a 12 month high of $822.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

