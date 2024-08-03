Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 6,609 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.36. 1,810,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,315. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.75. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

