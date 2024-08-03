Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,401 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $217.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.12, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,643 shares of company stock worth $54,992,604 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.76.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

