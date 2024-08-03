Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 11,196 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,253,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,691,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 842.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 955,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 854,311 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,599,000 after acquiring an additional 424,934 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,519,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,992,000 after acquiring an additional 359,962 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $64.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,785. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.80. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,282 shares of company stock worth $2,876,911. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

