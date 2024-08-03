Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,632 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAP. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 34,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Price Performance

BAP opened at $162.27 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.10.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.81. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $9.4084 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 55.13%.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

