Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GCLN opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24.

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.4395 dividend. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

About Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (GCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies expected to have significant impact on the clean energy industry. Holdings are market-cap weighted and tilted towards those with more relevance to clean energy and decarbonization.

