Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 49,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 575,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 96,865 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC raised its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 505.2% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 490,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 409,632 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SVII traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. 724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,910. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $11.18.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.