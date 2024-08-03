Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.44% of Perception Capital Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth $3,724,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Perception Capital Corp. III by 1,015.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 259,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 235,814 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 21,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Perception Capital Corp. III alerts:

Perception Capital Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of PFTA opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. Perception Capital Corp. III has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Perception Capital Corp. III Profile

Perception Capital Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perception Capital Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perception Capital Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.