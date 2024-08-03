Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.63.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,863 shares of company stock worth $8,837,714 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CAT traded down $10.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $320.85. 4,244,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $156.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.03.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

