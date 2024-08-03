Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Up 0.5%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.93 and last traded at $57.26. 709,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,817,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,029,825.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 362,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,029,825.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.