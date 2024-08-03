Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $480.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VRTX. UBS Group cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $472.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $494.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $479.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.75. The company has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $510.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total transaction of $7,555,394.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,767,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total value of $1,015,876.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,664.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total value of $7,555,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,767,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,423 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,865. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,872,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,237,877,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,743,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,401,000,000 after buying an additional 2,176,218 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,080,000 after purchasing an additional 837,461 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $277,317,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

