VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,241 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $17,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments raised its stake in VeriSign by 0.8% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 79,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,005,000. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 65,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,527 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,294. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $220.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.81.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

