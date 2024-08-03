Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Gap Down to $50.52

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.52, but opened at $46.00. Vericel shares last traded at $45.60, with a volume of 5,179 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on VCEL. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $67,568.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 487 shares in the company, valued at $22,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vericel news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $67,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,269. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 86.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

