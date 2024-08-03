Verge Trading Down 23.7% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Verge has a market capitalization of $54.88 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,459.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.59 or 0.00593112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00104522 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00031972 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00248379 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00037223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00069705 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.