Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Veralto were worth $28,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $3,202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35,433 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,940,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,075,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,023. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Veralto’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLTO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,055 shares of company stock worth $428,345. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

