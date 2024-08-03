Ventum Financial Lowers North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$47.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target decreased by Ventum Financial from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.00.
North American Construction Group Price Performance
North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.11. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of C$297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$295.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 4.4793388 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
North American Construction Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 22.60%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.68 per share, with a total value of C$138,400.00. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $554,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.
