Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.120-3.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ventas also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.12-3.18 EPS.

Ventas Stock Up 2.0 %

Ventas stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.40. 3,581,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,488. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ventas has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $57.11.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on VTR

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.