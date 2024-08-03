Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.33.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of VRNS opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 0.82. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.