Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.29-1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.31. Urban Edge Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.290-1.320 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE UE opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 66.89%. The business had revenue of $109.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

