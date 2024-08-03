Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Gap Down to $3.84

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $3.58. Uniti Group shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 171,945 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Uniti Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $973.05 million, a P/E ratio of 67.51 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 310,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Uniti Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 208,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Uniti Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 76,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

