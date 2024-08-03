United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48), Briefing.com reports. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $327.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $343.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.97.
In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.70, for a total transaction of $934,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,761. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.70, for a total transaction of $934,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,644 shares of company stock worth $29,697,857. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
