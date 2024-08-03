Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded to Strong Sell by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of UL opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29. Unilever has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $62.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

