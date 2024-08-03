Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.92.

Shares of RARE stock traded up $6.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,280. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.48. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $54.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.20 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 392.36% and a negative net margin of 121.57%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,127 shares of company stock worth $536,593. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

