UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,346 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 11,613 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of UiPath by 298.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,969 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 267,435 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,285 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of UiPath by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,481 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 1,649.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 177,358 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 167,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PATH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.31 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.