Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Truist Financial

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Udemy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.45.

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.01. Udemy has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.83 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 25.00% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $428,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,096,663 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,198.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $428,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,096,663 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,198.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,639,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,486 shares of company stock valued at $740,941 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Udemy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

