TrueFi (TRU) Price Hits $0.0993 on Major Exchanges

TrueFi (TRU) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi token can now be bought for about $0.0993 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $114.70 million and $18.46 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,154,977,434 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,154,971,867.377498 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.09835589 USD and is down -8.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $18,742,465.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

