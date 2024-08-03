Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tronox Stock Down 15.0 %

NYSE TROX opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Tronox has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

