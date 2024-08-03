TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 million, a P/E ratio of 61.83 and a beta of 1.72.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

