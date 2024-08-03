Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.34 EPS

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.05 earnings per share. Toyota Motor updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.700-1.700 EPS.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.85. 673,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,338. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $160.38 and a 1-year high of $255.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

