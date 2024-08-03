Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.16

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.16 and traded as high as $36.06. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 1,782 shares traded.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 2,710.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

