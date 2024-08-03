Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.16

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.16 and traded as high as $36.06. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 1,782 shares traded.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Down 2.3 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
