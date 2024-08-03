Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of TBLD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 56,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,067. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $16.86.
About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
