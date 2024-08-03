The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,144,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 891,749 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $69,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,197,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $99.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

