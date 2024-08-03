The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,540,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,050,363,000 after purchasing an additional 195,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,945. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $352.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.