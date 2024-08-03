The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $147.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

THG has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.00.

NYSE THG traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.34. The stock had a trading volume of 311,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,953. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.48. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.91) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 76.23%.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Group Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,106,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,126,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

