Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target Increased to $247.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.80.

TTEK stock opened at $230.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $143.35 and a twelve month high of $234.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tetra Tech shares are set to split on Monday, September 9th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 31st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, September 6th.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

