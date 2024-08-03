Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Given New $259.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $233.00 to $259.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.80.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $230.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.71. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $143.35 and a 1-year high of $234.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Shares of Tetra Tech are set to split on the morning of Monday, September 9th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 31st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, September 6th.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

