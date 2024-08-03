Teresa L. Elder Sells 20,000 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,575,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,335,913.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WideOpenWest Price Performance

Shares of WOW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 406,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,452. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $438.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 39.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WOW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WideOpenWest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LB Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 6,587,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 135,975 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WideOpenWest by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WideOpenWest by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,169,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 538,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.