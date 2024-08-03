TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Price Up 10.6%

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) rose 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 3,423,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 19,992,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WULF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Roth Capital raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. Analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

