Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Westpark Capital

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Westpark Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Tenable alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tenable

Tenable Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $41.77 on Thursday. Tenable has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -72.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.46.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $212,279.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,817,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $212,279.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,817,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark C. Thurmond 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,983. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tenable by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 10.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 34,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Tenable during the second quarter worth $1,769,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.