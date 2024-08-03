TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $4.15 on Friday. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $443.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. TELUS International (Cda)’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 971.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 68,403 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 32.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 64,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at $2,758,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

