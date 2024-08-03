Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Teleflex updated its FY24 guidance to $13.80-14.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 13.800-14.200 EPS.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.5 %

TFX opened at $237.13 on Friday. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $257.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.14 and its 200 day moving average is $221.46.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.57.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

